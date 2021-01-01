In the main building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, there opened an exhibition of works by the winners of the Open View contest.

This year's All-Russian competition of the Russian MIA “Open View” is being held for the 13th time. 1774 photographs in seven nominations were offered to the competent jury.

The best works were chosen by authoritative experts, including the heads of leading photo associations of the Russian Federation, heads of photo services of the largest Russian media, the Creative Union of Artists of Russia, the Center for the Production of Russian Photography “ProLab”, as well as scientists of the Faculty of Psychology of the Lomonosov Moscow State University and professional photographers. Following the discussion, they decided to award:

the prize and diploma of the I degree in the nomination “Our profession” to Nesterov Aleksandr Vyacheslavovich, senior correspondent of the newspaper “Petrovka, 38” (MIA of Russia GA for Moscow);

the prize and diploma of the I degree in the nomination “Citizenship and patriotism” to Police Lieutenant-Colonel Shmakova Oksana Viktorovna, senior operative of the 4th division of the 1st department of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption;

the prize and diploma of the I degree in the nomination “Portrait” to Police Major Denis Mikhailovich Avvakumov, senior state inspector of road safety of the Inter-District Division No 4 of the Traffic Police of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow;

the prize and diploma of the I degree in the nomination “Looking to the future” – a Police Private Tretyakova Ksenia Andreevna, a cadet of the 681st platoon of the Institute of Forensic Examination of the Moscow University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia named after V.Ya. Kikot;

the prize and diploma of the I degree in the nomination “Sports Photography” to Police Major Denis Mikhailovich Avvakumov, senior state inspector of road safety of the Inter-District Division No 4 of the Traffic Police of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow;

the prize and diploma of the I degree in the nomination “On a joking wave” to Major of the internal Service Yuri Vladimirovich Raslin, senior specialist in relations with the media of the MIA of Russia Division for Evpatoria of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Crimea;

prize and diploma of the I degree in the nomination “Police through the eyes of society” to Ilya Vyacheslavovich Pitalev, a special photojournalist of IIA “Russia Today”.

The winners of the Grand Prix of the contest and the Andrey Lenev Prize will be announced later.