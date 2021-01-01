“Officers of the Department on Transport for the Central Federal District of the MIA of Russia, together with colleagues from the Border Service of the FSB of Russia, suppressed a channel of illegal migration.

It was preliminarily established that two citizens of the Republic of Uzbekistan, knowing about the current restrictive measures imposed with the aim of preventing the spread of coronavirus infection, organized the illegal entry and stay of citizens of Central Asian countries in the Russian Federation.

The offenders colluded with two representatives of private medical clinics of the capital. For a monetary reward, they made invitations for foreign citizens to enter Russia. They entered fictitious information about the identified diseases and the need to undergo treatment in medical institutions of the capital. When crossing the border at airports, migrants presented those documents to officials and entered the country.

In addition, when border control officers checked the authenticity of invitations, employees of medical centers confirmed false information about the presence of diseases in foreigners. In fact, migrants arrived in Moscow not for treatment, but for the purpose of carrying out labor activities.

The investigator of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration on Transport for the Central Federal District instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under paragraph “a” of part 2 of Article 322.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of a complex of operational-search measures, police officers detained four suspects. In relation to two alleged organizers of the illegal activities, a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of remand in custody. Two more detainees, employees of private medical organizations, have fully admitted their guilt and are currently cooperating with the investigation. Both suspects are on recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.