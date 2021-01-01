“Officers of the Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation of the MIA of Russia, together with colleagues from Moscow, in cooperation with representatives of the FSB of Russia, in the city of Korolev, Moscow Region, detained a man suspected of killing the former deputy chief of the MIA of Russia GA for Combating Economic Crimes (currently – MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption).

The body of Aleksey Novoseltsev with stab wounds was found on October 25 this year on the territory of the Garden Association “Rodnik-1” of the Novomoskovsky Administrative District of Moscow.

The criminal case was instituted by the Investigative Division of the Troitsky and Novomoskovsky Administrative Districts of the GA for Investigation in Moscow of the Investigative Committee of Russia in accordance with the features of a crime stipulated by part 1 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Operational-investigative activities are underway. The detainee was delivered to the investigating authorities.

Novoseltsev Aleksey Gerasimovich – retired police colonel, in 1984 he graduated from the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the USSR. He served in the units of the Department of Combating Theft of Socialist Property – Combating Economic Crimes from 1972 to 2003. He was repeatedly awarded by the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.