“Units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and territorial bodies of internal affairs continue the implementation of measures aimed at countering the production and distribution of fake certificates of vaccination against the new coronavirus infection COVID-19, QR codes, PCR test results, as well as fictitious medical certificates that provide exemption from vaccination or indicate the presence of a high number of antibodies.
In just one week from October 18 to October 24, 2021, territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia carried out 1326 different actions aimed at identifying illegal activities in this area. 14 criminal cases were instituted on the grounds of crimes related to the forgery of medical documents and their sale. 26 persons involved in these acts were identified, 216 Internet resources were found, through which the distribution of fake documents related to vaccination was carried out.
In total, in the second half of this year, 503 criminal cases were instituted, 293 persons involved in illegal actions of this type were identified. At the initiative of internal affairs bodies, 2,036 specialized Internet sites were blocked,” said the MIA of Russia official representative Irina Volk.
