Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, held a solemn ceremony of presenting state and departmental awards to 30 officers of internal affairs bodies for courage and heroism shown in the rescue of people from death. The event was attended by representatives of various units from Moscow, the Republic of Buryatia, Krasnoyarsk, Primorsky, Stavropol, Khabarovsk Territories, Arkhangelsk, Vologda, Kaliningrad, Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Orenburg and Tula regions, as well as from the Department on Transport for the Siberian Federal District and the Kazan Law Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The MIA Chief emphasized that more than 300-year history of the Russian police is filled with vivid examples of valor and courage: “At all times, defenders of law and order boldly looked into the face of danger, came to the rescue in situations that seemed hopeless. And they did it not only out of a sense of duty, but above all – at the call of the heart.”

The Minister stressed: “Service in the police is not just a job. In any emergency situation, if there is a policeman nearby, even if it occurs by accident, it is on him that the eyes of citizens are focused. And he must instantly, acting resolutely and giving no way to emotions, come to the aid of those in trouble. For that it's not sufficient to be a professional. It is necessary to have the strength of spirit, the ability to empathize with someone else's pain, to be brave and noble.”

Addressing the awardees, Vladimir Kolokoltsev noted that their heroic deeds were highly appreciated by the leadership of the country and the Ministry: “Each of you can be righteously called a worthy citizen of Russia, a successor to the best traditions of the Ministry, based on loyalty to the Oath and our people. The kindest words and deep appreciation should be addressed to our female colleagues, who, on an equal footing with men, risk themselves in the name of saving people from imminent death.”

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Russia thanked those present for their responsible attitude to their cause and outstanding personal qualities. Then the Presidential Decree and departmental orders were announced.

Accepting the state award – the medal “For the salvation of perishing”, the police inspector of the Police Patrol Service of the mobile platoon of the 2nd company of the detached battalion of the Police Patrol Service of the MIA of Russia Administration for Tula, Police Captain Natalia Demyanova, who, together with her colleagues, rescued two children and five adults from fire, expressed confidence that every employee would have done the same: “The policeman simply has no right to pass by someone in trouble. This award will remind us of the value of human life. We serve Russia, we serve the people!”

Senior operative of the Operational-Detective Division of the Criminal Investigation Department for Property Crimes of the MIA of Russia Administration for Khabarovsk, Police Major Aleksandr Bogatyrev, awarded with the MIA of Russia medal “For courage in the name of salvation”, who had saved a three-year-old child fallen on the roadway after a traffic accident, said: “Choosing the profession of a policeman is my conscious choice. And now I don't regret it at all. Over the years of service, I came across various life situations. But all the difficulties overcome only added to my professional experience, hardened my character and willpower. I am proud to work for the benefit of the Fatherland, fulfilling the tasks set in the protection of public order and the fight against crime.”

Inspector of a mobile platoon of the 1st company of the detached battalion of the Police Patrol Service of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Ulan-Ude of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Republic of Buryatia, Police Lieutenant Leonid Budaev, who, together with his partner, had stopped a burning bus and evacuated passengers, upon receiving a similar award thanked the Minister of Internal Affairs: “The awarding – is a very exciting moment. I don't even know when I was more worried, then or now. The situation was abnormal. It was easier to work together with a colleague, and we were able to cope with the consequences faster. Gratitude and joy these are my feelings now. This is the cause of pride not only for me, but for my entire family. It is especially important for children to know and see that a police officer is a person who always comes to the rescue. It was a valuable experience, and it showed that you need to improve yourself constantly.”

The Chief of the Inquiry Group of the Division of the MIA of Russia “Vilegodskoye” of the Arkhangelsk Region, Police Senior Lieutenant Yevgeny Gomzyakov and a cadet of the Kazan Law Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Police Private Ekaterina Kinchina spoke in response.

For reference:

The medals “For the salvation of perishing” were awarded to officers of the Detached Battalion of the Police Patrol Service of the MIA of Russia Administration for Tula: inspector of the Police Patrol Service of the mobile platoon of the 2nd company, Police Captain Natalia Demyanova, senior specialist of the group for work with personnel, Police Captain Anastasia Salnikova, inspector of the group for work with personnel Police Senior Lieutenant Dmitry Zhidovinov, inspector of the sub-division for organization of service Police Senior Lieutenant Vitaly Rozhkov, who had rescued two children and five adults from a burning house on Lenin Avenue. Noticing the fire, the police officers reported the incident to the duty unit and rushed to the aid of people. Dmitry Zhidovinov and Vitaly Rozhkov went to the burning apartment, where there was a woman and a five-year-old child, and female police officers went up to the floor above, where the fire had already spread, and organized an emergency evacuation of citizens.

Medals of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia “For courage in the name of salvation” were awarded to:

– Inspector of the Police Patrol Service of a detached platoon of the traffic police of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Orekhovo-Zuevskoye” of the Moscow Region, Police Senior Lieutenant Andrey Anokhin, thanks to whose selflessness an elderly man and his 10-year-old granddaughter, who found themselves in a fiery trap in the apartment of the house on Madonskaya Street, were rescued;

– Officers of the Department of Internal Affairs on the Moscow Metro of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow, Police Senior Sergeant Aleksandr Zagorsky and Police Senior Sergeant Aleksey Kuptsov, who at the Kurskaya metro station rescued a passenger fallen on the rails. Risking their lives, they managed to lift the victim to the platform just a second before the arrival of the train;

– Senior operative of the operational-detective division of the Department for Criminal Investigation of Property Crimes of the MIA of Russia Administration for Khabarovsk, Police Major Aleksandr Bogatyrev witnessed a traffic accident at the intersection of Pavel Morozov and Biyskaya streets of Khabarovsk. After the collision, the minibus continued to move along a circular trajectory. Suddenly, a child fell out of the open window of the front passenger door onto the roadway. The policeman ran up to the baby, picked him up and carried him to a safe place. After a few seconds, the uncontrolled minibus drove across the place where the child had been just a moment before. An instant response of the police officer prevented the tragedy;

– Senior operatives of the criminal investigation department of the MIA of Russia Division for the Boguchansky District of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, police captains Vitaly Vaganov and Goga Kobalia, rescued five children and their parents from fire. Noticing at night a burning two-story house and two neighboring residential buildings, they woke up the residents and took immediate measures to evacuate them;

– Inspectors of the Police Patrol Service of a mobile platoon of the 1st company of the Detached Battalion of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Ulan-Ude, Police Lieutenant Leonid Budaev and Police Captain Bato Dambayev managed to evacuate passengers from a burning bus in the center of the city of Ulan-Ude. Police noticed that the bus stopped at a traffic light caught fire. The fire quickly spread along the bottom and spread into the cabin. The brake system was damaged and the vehicle was moving along a busy highway. Leonid Budaev jumped into the cabin of the bus and managed to park it at the curb. Then, before the arrival of fire crews, the police officers took measures to eliminate the fire. People were rescued;

– Police precinct officer of the police station in the Yantarny Urban District of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Svetlogorsky” of the Kaliningrad Region, Police Major Igor Zubchik on a service motor boat rescued fishermen who were carried away by an inflatable boat into the open sea. Despite the difficult weather conditions, the policeman found people in distress ten kilometers away from the shore, took their boat in tow and delivered to land;

– Employees of the special purpose detachment “Grom” of the Department for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia GA for the Stavropol Territory, Police Senior Lieutenants Roman Artemyev, Daniil Inozemtsev, Roman Tishchenko and Mikhail Fominykh on the Kara-Jash Mount provided first aid to the climber who broke down, and then, using special equipment and improvised means, evacuated him from a height of about three thousand meters. The descent in difficult conditions lasted for more than five hours;

– Officers of the traffic police of the MIA of Russia Division for the Novoorsky District of the Orenburg Region, Police Senior Lieutenant Anatoly Koretsky and Police Lieutenant Darbek Shukumov rescued motorists from snow prison. After a traffic accident near the village of Tasbulak, as a result of poor visibility and snow drifts, more than 30 cars got stuck on the road. The air temperature at that time fell below minus 30 degrees, and wind gusts increased to 25 meters per second. In these unfavorable conditions, the police organized the exit of cars from the jam and the work of the arrived special equipment;

– Officers of the MIA of Russia Sub-Division “Vilegodskoye” of the Arkhangelsk Region – the Chief of the inquiry group, Police Lieutenant Yevgeny Gomzyakov and Senior Operative (head of the group) of the criminal investigation group, Police Major Evgeny Gubkin, risking their lives, saved a teenager drowning in an icy river. In early spring, a resident of the village of Ilyinskoye-Poomskoye told the police that a child was drowning in the Viled River. The current was strong and the boy was gradually pulled under the ice. Police officers rushed to the scene. Evgeny Gubkin put a board on thin ice and crawled along it to the edge of the wormwood. When he tried to pull the teenager out of the water, the ice cracked and broke. The policeman kept afloat, and the child was clinging to him tightly. Together, the partners managed to push the boy on the ice. Arriving colleagues raised the rescued boy to the bank and helped the policemen get out of the river;

– Police Senior Precinct officer of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Arzamas, Nizhny Novgorod Region, Police Major Dmitry Kurtashkin evacuated 30 people from the burning hostel. Among the rescued people there were four young children. When the policeman ran up to the building, it was already impossible to enter it because of acrid smoke. Then the police precinct officer went up to the second floor climbing the rain-pipe, found people in smoke-filled corridors and rooms and led them to safe place. On the fifth floor, he found two frightened five-year-olds sisters whose parents were not at home. Two more frightened and confused children, aged seven and eight years, were carried by the policeman in his arms and handed over to the doctors;

– Inspector of the road patrol service of the traffic police regiment of the MIA of Russia Administration for Vladivostok, Primorsky Territory, Police sergeant Andrey Vakulenko saved a girl from being over-run by a car. Around midnight in the city center, police officers were registering a traffic accident involving two cars. On the patrol car, light signals were turned on, the scene of the incident was marked with reflective cones. Being on the sidewalk, Andrey Vakulenko interviewed the participants of the accident. At this point, a foreign car, driven by a drunk driver, collided with one of the cars and drove onto the sidewalk. The police officer reacted instantly. Saving the girl's life, he pushed her aside, staying himself under the wheels of the car. Andrey Vakulenko received injuries of varying severity and was hospitalized;

– Officers of the Taimyrskoye Linear Division of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia (Administration on Transport of the MIA of Russia in the Siberian Federal District) the chief of the inquiry group, Police Major Inna Dumler, operative of the criminal investigation group Police Captain Anton Shvab, Senior inspector of the specialized division for ensuring public order, warrant officer of the police Vladimir Koryakin and the driver-policeman of the logistics and economic support sub-division Senior Sergeant of the Internal Service Roman Verkhovetsky rescued 12 tourists who, as a result of the breakdown of the engine of a motor boat, spent two days without communication in a remote area on the bank of the Yenisei;

– Inspector for protection of public order of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Vologda, Police Senior Lieutenant Vasily Savinov helped a citizen get down from the second floor of a burning wooden house. The exit from the room was blocked by fire, so the police officer with the help of boards and other improvised means found in the adjacent area built a ladder, put it to the window opening and, balancing on the cornice, helped the man to descend to the ground;

– Senior Inspector for Special Assignments of the Department for work with the Personnel of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Arkhangelsk Region, Major of the Internal Service Sergey Voloshanenko, rescued two drowning children. The policeman was on vacation with his two-year-old son in the village of Vityazevo, Krasnodar Territory. He saw that about 40 meters away from the shore an air mattress on which there were two children overturned. The policeman rushed to their aid. He saved first the four-year-old girl. Having passed the girl to her mother, he began looking for the boy who had gone under the water. After several dives, the Major noticed him at the bottom, lifted him up and carried him to the bank. The child was unconscious. The policeman gave him first aid and the boy opened his eyes;

– A cadet of the Kazan Law Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, private of the police Ekaterina Kinchina, rescued a little boy from under the wheels of a car. This happened in the yard of house No. 50 on Korolenko Street in Kazan. Going along the sidewalk, the police officer saw a child running out onto the road from the side of the playground. At that moment, a car was moving towards him. Ekaterina Kinchina realized that the driver would not have time to slow down. Then the brave girl pushed the baby out from the roadway. And she did not have time to get to safety herself. The car touched her on a tangent and did not cause serious injuries.