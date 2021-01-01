During the preliminary investigation, it was established that in the period from November 2017 to July 2019, the 46-year-old offender, working as a representative of two travel companies that were registered to her daughter and friend, committed theft of customer money and funds borrowed from credit institutions.

So, the defendant concluded contracts for the sale of vouchers for tours abroad. Customers made a full prepayment. However, subsequently they did not receive the promised tours. Most of the victims knew the offender for a number of years, repeatedly purchased tourist products from her and spoke highly of her business and personal qualities.

For example, a Khabarovsk woman, trusting the defendant, ordered two tours from her – to Vietnam and Thailand. The woman transferred about 477 thousand rubles to the company's current account as payment for the tours. However, the manager did not fulfill her contractual obligations, did not book hotels and air tickets, stole the money and spent it for personal needs. As it was established during the investigation, a total of 26 customers, who in total transferred to her about three million 800 thousand rubles, suffered from the illegal activities of the offender.

In addition, the defendant, being a representative of two individual entrepreneurs, concluded agreements on the possibility of attracting borrowed funds from banks when selling vouchers. According to these documents, the offender could make applications for loans to various financial institutions and draw up the relevant contracts remotely using special software.

Using passport data and photos of customers, the woman without their knowledge took a total of 28 consumer loans from five banks. One of those loans was issued to the mother of the manager's husband, who at that time lived in Sovetskaya Gavan. At the same time, in the original documents, the woman put fake signatures of borrowers. The money received were also stolen by the defendant.

The total damage from the unlawful activities of the offender amounted to about 12 million rubles.

Previously, the defendant was twice prosecuted for fraudulent theft of money from customers of travel companies.

In the process of investigating the criminal case instituted on the grounds of a crime under parts 3 and 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”, a complex of handwriting examinations was carried out, financial, economic and banking documentation was seized and analyzed. The materials of investigative actions made 23 volumes.

Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspect for the period of the investigation and trial.

The court found the perpetrator guilty and sentenced her to five years and six months' imprisonment.