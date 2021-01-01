Investigation unit of the Investigative Department of the MIA for the Republic of Mordovia completed the investigation of the criminal case against a 45-year-old local resident accused of committing a crime under Art. 163 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Extortion”.
The preliminary investigation established that in 2006, acting as part of an organized group, the defendant committed extortion of funds and shares of the authorized capital from four founders of a commercial organization. By making threats against the victims with the aim of getting illegal profit from the activities of one of the Saransk markets, amendments were made to the memorandum of association, an in the period until its re-registration the victims paid monthly funds in the amount of 80% of the dividends accrued to them. Thus, each of them suffered damage in the amount of more than 5 million rubles.
At the moment the criminal case has been sent to the court.
