“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Omsk region detained a suspect in the theft of pensioners' savings under the pretext of exchanging banknotes in connection with the monetary reform.

Since the beginning of this Autumn, the police of Omsk received several statements from elderly local residents about fraudulent actions committed under the same scheme. Citizens were called allegedly from a pension fund or bank and informed about the need for an urgent exchange of banknotes in connection with the on-going reform. Soon after, an unknown woman came to the pensioners, took the money and promised to bring new banknotes later. However, she never returned any money.

As a result of operational-search measures, the suspect was detained at the moment when she was heading to the airport of the city of Omsk to fly home to the Republic of Crimea.

The detainee was carrying a bag with personal belongings, including wigs, glasses and SIM cards that have evidentiary value for the criminal case.

Investigators of the territorial subdivisions of the internal affairs bodies of the city of Omsk instituted criminal cases on the grounds of crimes under parts 2 and 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The victims – citizens aged from 85 to 92 years – suffered damage of over of 2 million rubles. According to preliminary data, the malefactor is involved in seven unlawful acts. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for her.

Operative search activities and investigative steps are on-going,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.