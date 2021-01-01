Officers of the MIA and FSB of Russia detained a resident of Moscow with a criminal record. He is suspected of inciting hatred and enmity towards law enforcement officers.

It was preliminarily established that on one of the forums on the Internet, an anonymous author left a note in which he called for the murder of police officers. As a result of operational-search measures, his identity was established. The attacker, a 60-year-old previously convicted man, was detained. During a search of his house, a registered hunting rifle and a computer from which the message was sent were found and seized.

According to the conclusions of a comprehensive psychological and linguistic study, the published text contained signs of incitement of hatred towards representatives of a professional group, as well as threats of violent acts.

Officers of the investigative bodies of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 282 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The court chose in respect of the suspect a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.