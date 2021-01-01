“Officers of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the city of Moscow identified and brought to administrative responsibility two citizens who had made dangerous maneuvers on Bolshaya Dorogomilovskaya Street.

During the monitoring of the Internet, the police revealed several videos in which the so-called drifters violated the Traffic Rules. Thus, one of the drivers in violation of the requirements of road markings repeatedly turned through a double solid line, and then drove down the sidewalk, thereby creating a threat to the life and health of surrounding people.

Thanks to prompt response measures on the part of officers of the Traffic Police Control Center, as well as officers of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the North-Western and Western Administrative Districts, the offender was promptly identified and detained.

A number of protocols on administrative offenses have been drawn up against him, including those for non-compliance with the requirements prescribed by road signs or roadway markings, movement on the sidewalk and on the lane for route vehicles.

Another driver made dangerous U-turns in the pedestrian zone. He was also identified, detained in Zelenograd and taken to the Traffic Police Department of the Western District of the capital. The offender was brought to administrative responsibility for driving on the sidewalk and non-compliance with the requirements prescribed by road signs or roadway markings,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.