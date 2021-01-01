“Officers of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the Rostov Region as a result of operational-search measures and investigative actions conducted within the framework of criminal cases instituted on the grounds of crimes under Article 159 and paragraph “d” of part three of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, identified four members of a criminal community specializing in fraud and remote theft from bank accounts of citizens.

According to the available information the criminal organization coordinated three structured groups. The role of each participant was clearly defined and controlled.

One group consisted of call-center workers. They called citizens under the guise of representatives of the security service of a bank and reported knowingly false information about transactions on their accounts.

Two more groups were engaged in ensuring the unimpeded transfer of funds from the accounts of victims to the accounts and e-wallets of various on-line stores, with their subsequent transfer through crypto-wallets to crypto-currency, and also performed supporting functions.

For their work, the accomplices received part of the income from the theft of funds of citizens of the Russian Federation through telephone fraud.

Currently, three residents of the Moscow, Kaliningrad and Novosibirsk regions aged from 28 to 62 years have been detained. 1026 facts of illegal activity were established. The preliminary amount of the damage exceeded 150 million rubles.

Investigator of the Investigation unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Rostov Region instituted criminal proceedings on the grounds of an offense under Art. 210 of the Russian Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for three suspects. Their accomplice, a citizen of one of the neighboring countries, was announced wanted. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.