As a result of operational-search measures, employees of the NCB of Interpol unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaliningrad Region together with the traffic police found two truck tractors, which were on the international wanted list for about 3 years. According to foreign colleagues, the vehicles were stolen in 2018 from the territory of Poland and Germany.

Russian police detained the tractors at their attempted registration in the Kaliningrad Region. Law enforcement officers found that the identification numbers on the engines had been changed. In the course of further work, their legal owners - entrepreneurs from the EU countries - were established. The police found out that the vehicles entered the territory of Russia with already changed VIN-numbers.

According to foreign colleagues, two heavy trucks were stolen from Poland and Germany in 2018. And although the truck tractors came from the European Union to Russia with already changed VIN-numbers, it turned impossible to register them. Thanks to the employees of Interpol of the two countries, the seized, expensive transport vehicles were transferred to their rightful owners.

Officers of the NCB of Interpol unit of the regional MIA Administration organized an information exchange with foreign law enforcement agencies, as well as organized the transfer of seized trucks to their rightful owners.