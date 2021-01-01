“Officers of the Drug Control Department of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Oktyabrsky” in the Amur Region suppressed the activities of the group, whose members were suspected of drug trafficking.

As a result of operational-search measures, the police found that in the vicinity of the village of Yasnaya Polyana of the Amur Region, two residents of the city of Khabarovsk harvested several hundred kilograms of wild hemp. They stored the collected drug raw materials in an abandoned barn.

Operatives with the power support of the special forces detachment “Grom” detained the suspects when they were drying the narcotic drug. It turned out that the offenders purposefully came to the Amur Region to harvest wild hemp. According to investigators, they were going to process the collected raw materials and further transport them to the Khabarovsk Territory.

During the inspection of the barn, 270 kilograms of dry plant mass were found and seized, which, according to the expert, was recognized as a narcotic cannabis (marijuana). According to preliminary data, the seized substance would be enough to make about eight thousand single doses.

The Investigator of the Investigation Division of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Oktyabrsky” of the Amur Region instituted a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 228 of the RF Criminal Code.

Placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure for both suspects. The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.