“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation together with colleagues from the Internal Affairs Administration for the South-Eastern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow, MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Zhukovsky of the Moscow Region detained kidnapping suspects.

According to preliminary data, in June of this year in Moscow, several unknown persons, threatening the man with arms, forcibly put him in a car and took him to a private house in one of the villages of the urban district of Mytishchi. For three weeks, the accomplices illegally detained him in the house, systematically beat him and demanded a ransom of one hundred million rubles from him for his release. In addition, they penetrated his apartment, from where they stole various valuables worth more than three million rubles. The victim was forced to sign a loan agreement in the amount of 4.5 million rubles secured with the real estate owned by him, after which he was released.

As a result of the undertaken operational-search measures, police officers, with the power support by the Rosgvardia, detained five suspects in the Moscow Region.

During searches at the detainees’ places of residence, a fake pension certificate of a law enforcement officer in the name of one of them, items structurally similar to a Makarov pistol, automatic firearms with a device for silent shooting, and more than one hundred cartridges were seized. The seized items were sent for forensic analysis. In addition, some of the things stolen from the victim were found.

The investigator of the Investigation unit for the South-Eastern Administrative District of the GA for Investigation of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 126 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The issue of initiating criminal cases on the facts of property crimes and illegal arms trafficking is being considered. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the detainees.

Currently, steps are being taken to establish all accomplices and all the facts of their criminal activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.