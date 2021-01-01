“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow, together with colleagues from the Northern Administrative District of the capital, suppressed the activities of the group, whose members were suspected of stealing foreign cars of Korean make.

It was preliminarily established that the offenders with the help of devices for unauthorized access to the salons of cars and for engine starting stole two cars parked on the streets of Levoberezhnaya and Dybenko in the Khovrino District of the capital.

Upon discovering the loss, the owners of the vehicles made statements to the police. Investigator of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Northern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the city of Moscow instituted criminal cases on the grounds of an offense under Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code. The damage caused to citizens exceeded six million rubles.

As a result of the operational-search measures, police officers, with the power support by the Rosgvardia, detained two suspects in the Moscow Region.

During the searches in the country house rented by the defendants, both stolen foreign cars were found. Documents for vehicles, personal belongings of victims remaining in the cars and state registration plates were also seized.

Placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure for the suspects. Currently, further operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.