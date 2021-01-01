At the border checkpoint “Goptovka-Nekhoteevka” the extradition of a Russian citizen Igor Shityi took place. He is accused of fraud on an especially large scale, committed as part of an organized group.

It is preliminarily established that in 2009 a resident of the city of Klintsy, Bryansk Region, together with other offenders, developed a criminal scheme. Its participants misled residents who were entitled to receiving material compensation for the property lost because of the Chernobyl disaster. The defendants fraudulently appropriated payments from the budget in the amount of twenty-nine million rubles intended for those entitled to them.

Criminal proceedings were instituted in 2012 on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code. Igor Shityi fled from the investigating authorities to the territory of Ukraine, where his relative lived. He was put on the international wanted list through Interpol channels.

As a result of operational-search measures, the defendant was detained and today handed over to representatives of the Russian law enforcement agencies.