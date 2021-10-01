Officers of the Migration Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo region met with teachers and students of the Kuzbass State Technical University. Among the students at the university there are many citizens of CIS countries. The police officers told them about the changes in the legislation on migration.

The Chief of the Division of permit and visa work of the Migration Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region, Police Lieutenant Colonel Olesya Ganus, reminded the listeners that from October 1, 2021, with regard to foreign citizens and stateless persons who are in the territory of the Russian Federation in violation of migration legislation, there will be applied measures for their forced removal from the Russian Federation with the subsequent establishment of a ban on re-entry. And for foreign citizens legally staying in Russia, including students of higher and secondary specialized educational institutions, permits for residence and registration at the place of residence, which expire before December 31, 2021, are considered valid until July 18, 2022, inclusive. At the same time, for foreign citizens residing temporarily or permanently in the territory of the Russian Federation, whose terms of stay and permits expire after December 31, 2021, they are considered extended by 199 days from the date of their expiration. This also applies to the validity of refugee certificates and certificates of temporary asylum in the territory of the Russian Federation.

The Chief of the Division for labor migration, Police Lieutenant Colonel Irina Frolova, reminded students that in accordance with the amendments to Federal Law No. 115-FZ “On the Legal Status of Foreign Citizens in the Russian Federation”, from August 5, 2020, foreign citizens who have arrived for the purpose of studying in higher educational organizations have the right to work in their free time without getting issued additional permits for work. However, for the legal implementation of labor activity, the student must conclude an employment or civil law contract with the employer, as well as have a certificate confirming his full-time education at the university. In his turn, the employer is obliged to notify about the conclusion of the contract and its termination the Department for Migration Issues of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region personally or through the post office. In addition, Irina Frolova has told the audience that in case of interruption of the learning process, the status of the student as an employee also changes. For the legal stay on the territory of the Russian Federation, he is obliged to leave the country, and then enter with the stated purpose of stay, for example, to carry out labor activities.

Officers of the Department for Migration Issues also responded to thematic questions.