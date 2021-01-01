“Operatives of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA for the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), together with colleagues from the Ust-Maysky District, detained a security guard of a gold mining company. He is suspected of stealing precious metal on an especially large scale.

The Police received information that the offender uses his official position to secretly steal the mined natural gold. Within a few days, he poured out a part of the precious metal from industrial containers that were temporarily under his protection.

The defendant hid the crude gold in the office. On the eve of the vacation, he decided to remove the stolen from the enterprise and was detained by operatives. Confessing to the crime, the guard indicated the things in which he equipped the caches. From the body of the portable battery and the shaving foam tube, the police extracted more than 2.8 kg of gold-containing concentrate. According to experts, the approximate value of the stolen gold exceeds eleven million rubles.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Ust-Maysky District instituted criminal proceedings on the grounds of offenses stipulated by part 4 of Article 158 and part 4 of Article 191 of the RF Criminal Code. With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.