“Officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Akbulaksky District of the Orenburg Region, together with colleagues from the regional Department of the FSB of Russia, blocked a channel supplying narcotic drugs to the Russian Federation.

During the inspection of a minivan at the “Sagarchin” checkpoint, officers of the Border Department of the FSB of Russia in the Orenburg Region found profile pipes in the vehicle with narcotic substances inside.

Police officers who arrived at the scene detained the driver of the vehicle. He turned to be a native of one of the countries of Central Asia. It was found that the man for a monetary reward transported drugs from the city of Bishkek of the Kyrgyz Republic to the city of Ufa of the Republic of Bashkortostan for subsequent sale in the territory of the Russian Federation.

In total, sixty briquettes of hashish weighing more than thirty kilograms and about one kilogram of heroin were seized from illegal trafficking.

The Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Akbulaksky District instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 229.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the Spokesperson of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.