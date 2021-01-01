“Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA General Administration for the city of Moscow revealed a fact of commercial bribery committed on a large scale. On suspicion of receiving illegal monetary remuneration, the manager of an office of one of the Moscow banks and his friend, performing the functions of an intermediary, were detained.

It was preliminarily established that the man, whose duties included monitoring the banking operations of customers, through an intermediary demanded 7,800 US dollars from the general director of a commercial company. The offender threatened that in case of refusal, he would classify as doubtful the requested by the client operation of transfer of a large amount to another credit and financial institution and would temporarily block the transaction.

During the transfer of money, the defendants were detained red-handed. One of them tried to destroy the information on his smart phone, but his actions were stopped by the police.

The investigating authorities of the Investigative Committee of Russia instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 204 and Article 204.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Searches were conducted at the suspects’ places of residence, during which documents and items that were of evidentiary value for the criminal case were seized. Currently, regarding one of the detainees a placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure and the second has been placed under house arrest.

Measures are being taken aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.