“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow, together with colleagues from the Moscow State Traffic Safety Inspectorate, suppressed the activities of a group of individuals suspected of stealing high-voltage wires.

The territorial police unit was contacted by a representative of an energy company. He reported the theft of the power cable.

Officers of the Investigative Department of the IA Administration for the Northern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search activities in Moscow and the Moscow Region, police officers with the participation of colleagues from the Rosgvardia detained five alleged members of the group. They were one woman and four men, natives of the Republic of Dagestan and the Orenburg Region, two of them - with a criminal record. The stolen wires were found in the car of the offenders.

The court chose for three suspects a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody, another two are under recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

Currently, measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities are being continued,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.