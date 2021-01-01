“Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the Moscow Region suppressed the activities of a group, whose members were suspected of illegal organization and conducting of gambling.

According to available information, two establishments on Matrosov and Semashko streets of the city of Mytishchi worked under the guise of bookmaker’s offices. To give credibility, video recordings of sports competitions were shown in the premises.

Police officers identified and, with the participation of Rosgvardia, detained two alleged organizers of the illegal activities and eight of their accomplices.

In the premises of the gaming halls, as well as at the residence addresses of the defendants, about a hundred units of gaming equipment, mobile phones, bank and SIM cards, flash-drives, laptops, seals of various organizations and documents were found.

Investigative bodies have instituted criminal cases on the features of an offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 171.2 of the RF Criminal Code.

At the same time, in the city on the Neva-river, the police eliminated a clandestine casino in a house on the Mytninskaya Embankment. As the operatives found out, one apartment was equipped as a gaming area with a poker table. The second was intended for the leisure of players.

To catch the attackers by surprise, operatives of the ES&CC (Economic Security and Combating the Corruption) Department of the MIA of Russia GA for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, together with officers of the Rosgvardia, made their way along the roof of the residential building and broke into the attic through the balcony. At this moment, there were players and casino workers in the apartment.

During an urgent search conducted by investigators of the regional division of the Investigative Committee of Russia and the police, money in the amount of more than a million rubles and more than three thousand dollars were seized. At the same time, according to operational data, the average monthly turnover of the illegal casino was several million rubles.

The detained citizens were taken to the investigative authorities to conduct procedural actions in the framework of the criminal case instituted on the grounds of crimes under part two of Article 171.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.