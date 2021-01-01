“Officers of the MIA of Russia GA on Transport together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Administration on Transport for the Volga Federal District detained members of a group suspected of attempted sale of large batches of mephedrone.

It was preliminarily established that couriers and cache-fillers from different regions of Russia distributed the narcotic drug in a contactless way with the help of an on-line store in the shadow segment of the Internet. To transport criminal goods, some of them used interregional trains. So, one of the couriers was detained by the police in the passenger train Samara - St. Petersburg.

As a result of operational-search measures, twelve members of the group were detained, nine of whom have now been convicted and are serving their sentences in correctional institutions. Three, including the alleged coordinator of the distribution of criminal goods, have been taken into custody.

During searches, computer equipment, means of communication and other items of evidentiary value were seized from the detainees. The information obtained during the inspection of electronic devices allowed the police to find caches of drugs prepared for distribution in the territory of the Moscow, St. Petersburg, Vologda, Arkhangelsk, Penza, and Saratov regions. In total, more than thirty kilograms of mephedrone were seized.

The investigator of the investigative unit of the Ruzaevsky Linear Division on Transport of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia continues to investigate the criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Articles 30 and 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Possible accomplices and additional episodes of the illegal activities are being established,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.