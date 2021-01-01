“Criminal investigation officers of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow detained suspects of extortion.

The police received a statement from a 64-year-old local resident, who reported that her 19-year-old grandson and his friend were forcibly held by unknown persons who extorted money from them.

Police officers found out that on Krylatskaya Street, the offenders forced young people to get into a car and brought them to the car service, where they beat the young men and demanded two million rubles as a repayment of a non-existent debt. The grandson by phone reported what was happening to his relative, and the stranger who picked up the phone demanded that their requirements had to be met within half an hour. Then the woman-applicant began receiving SMS messages with threats against the family.

The scared pensioner withdrew three hundred thousand rubles from the bank and transferred them to the account specified by the offenders. After that, the grandson returned home with traces of beatings. His friend managed to escape.

As a result of the undertaken operational-search measures, police officers, with the power support by the Rosgvardia, detained five suspects.

The Investigation unit of the IA Administration for the Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 163 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

During the searches at the places of residence of the defendants, mobile phones, bank cards, traumatic arms, and other items of evidentiary value for the criminal case were found. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

Operative search activities and investigative steps are on-going,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.