“Investigators of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia have completed a preliminary investigation of a resonant criminal case against twenty-two defendants charged with committing crimes under Articles 159.6 and 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. These are the alleged organizers and members of a criminal community that specialized in fraud in the field of computer information.

During the investigation, it was established that from July 2013 to August 2014, through unauthorized access to computer information, the accomplices on behalf of commercial companies illegally issued electronic tickets. After that, they returned the travel documents purchased without appropriate payment to the railway ticket offices and received cash for them.

Structural units of the group operated in Moscow, Ufa, Novosibirsk, and St. Petersburg, as well as in the Moscow Region. For conspiracy, the defendants used anonymous proxy servers, bank cards issued to third parties and constantly changed their mobile numbers.

As a result of the illegal activities, thirty-one companies providing services of remote registration and booking of railway tickets were affected. The damage exceeded seventeen million rubles.

A criminal case against the so-called “ticket mafia” was instituted by the investigator of the Investigative Department of the Administration on Transport of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Central Federal District, Lieutenant Colonel of the Justice Evgenia Shishkina.

After the murder of Evgenia Shishkina, all the cases investigated by her were requested by the Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia. The progress of their investigation is taken under special control by the leadership of the department. Cases against several organizers and participants of this criminal organization made a separate proceeding and were sent to court for consideration on the merits. To date, five defendants have been found guilty of the acts incriminated to them and sentenced to long terms of imprisonment.

Currently, twenty-two accomplices have been charged with committing crimes under Articles 159.6 and 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The criminal case was sent to the Prosecutor General's Office for decision on the approval of the indictment.

For employees of the internal affairs bodies of the Russian Federation, the completion of the preliminary investigation into criminal cases conducted by Evgenia Shishkina, bringing the perpetrators to justice is a tribute to the memory of the deceased officer, who will remain forever in the ranks for her colleagues,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.