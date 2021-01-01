“Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Khanty-Mansy Autonomous District - Ugra detained Yuri Chekin, who was on the wanted list for more than 20 years. He is accused of organizing the murder of district prosecutor Yuri Bederin, committed in 2000.

At that time, the Chief of the Control and Audit Department of the Ministry of Finance of Russia for the KhMAO-Ugra, Yuri Chekin, was suspected of committing crimes related to the theft of budget funds. Wanting to avoid criminal prosecution, he organized the murder of the district prosecutor. The detained perpetrators pointed to Chekin as the customer of the crime, after which he fled, and his whereabouts remained unknown.

Today, the police, with the assistance of officers of the Regional Department of the FSB of Russia in the Tyumen Region and the Rosgvardia in the city of Khanty-Mansiysk, detained the wanted man. Operatives established that over the past several years he lived in the capital of the district in an apartment building on Kalinin Street. All this time he did not go outside, and the windows of the apartment were covered with opaque film.

In addition, in one of the rooms under the windowsill the police found a cache in which a person could hide. Also, during the search, the operatives seized arms and documents that had evidentiary value for the criminal case.

Currently, Yuri Chekin has been delivered to the Investigation Department of the Russian Investigative Committee for the KhMAO - Ugra. Officers of MIA Administration in the Khanty-Mansy Autonomous District - Ugra continue operational support of the criminal case,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.