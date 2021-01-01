“Today, Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Arkady Gostev, in a video conferencing mode, introduced new chiefs to the personnel of three territorial bodies of the Russian MIA. By the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel Oleg Maltsev was appointed Minister of Internal Affairs for the Karachay-Cherkess Republic, Police Colonel Aleksandr Arapov was appointed Chief of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kostroma Region, and Police Major General Aleksandr Sokrutenko was appointed Chief of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaliningrad Region.

The Deputy-Minister noted that the newly appointed chiefs had begun their service in the internal affairs bodies with the positions of operational and supervisory staff and had significant practical and managerial experience: “All of them are well aware of the specifics of the operational units activities, algorithms for both intradepartmental and interdepartmental interaction at the regional level, which will help them, within the shortest time, in studying and assessing the situation in the entrusted territories and in setting priorities”.

Arkady Gostev outlined a number of tasks for the solution of which main efforts need to be focused. Among the main ones is the protection of life and health of citizens, and the protection of their property from unlawful encroachments. With a general decrease in registered crime, criminal activity in the high-tech field is alarming. Not only mercenary crimes, such as theft and fraud, are committed with the use of IT technologies, but also the illegal distribution of drugs, money laundering, financing of extremism, terrorism, as well as violent crimes. Coordinated work of all interested services and specialized units, timely adoption of procedural decisions, informing the population about ways of protection against fraudulent actions is important here.

According to the Deputy-Minister, no less voluminous and responsible area of activity is the prevention of offenses, the prevention of recidivism and illegal behavior of persons in a state of drug or alcohol intoxication, the protection of the interests of minors, including the prevention of their involvement in illegal activities. “In general, the results of the work and statistical indicators are evidence of the success of the measures taken in these areas. However, special attention should be focused on the high proportion of crimes committed by persons who have previously violated the law. We need targeted work with risk groups,” said Arkady Gostev.

Among other priority areas called were the ensuring of road safety, decriminalization of the economy, the fight against drug trafficking.

Arkady Gostev wished the newly appointed chiefs’ success in their work and expressed confidence that they would be able to achieve high results relying on their professional knowledge, rich managerial and life experience and with the support of entrusted teams.

For reference:

Police Colonel Oleg Maltsev began his service in the internal affairs bodies more than 30 years ago as an operative of the criminal investigation department. Then, for 14 years, he headed the Internal Affairs Division of Krasnouralsk, Sverdlovsk Region. In 2011, he was appointed Deputy Chief of the Police (for Operational Work) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Udmurt Republic. Since 2014, he was Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs for the Udmurt Republic - Chief of the Police. For high results in operational and service activities he was awarded the honorary title “Honored Employee of the Internal Affairs Bodies of the Russian Federation”.

Police Colonel Aleksandr Arapov since 1995 served in the city of Vladimir, where he became a specialist in fighting organized crime, banditry and illegal arms trafficking. In 2017, he headed the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Vladimir Region, since 2020 - Deputy Chief of the regional MIA Administration. He was awarded the medal “For Distinction in the Protection of Public Order”.

Police Major General Aleksandr Sokrutenko is a native of the Krasnodar Territory. He has extensive experience in organizing operational and investigative activities and in heading operational units of the internal affairs bodies. Then he held the position of Deputy Chief of the MIA Department on Transport for the North Caucasus Federal District - Chief of the Police. Since 2018 - Deputy Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for the Rostov Region - Chief of the Police.