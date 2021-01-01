“Internal Affairs bodies of the Russian Federation, together with the Ministries of Internal Affairs (Police) of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States with the participation of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia, the Russian Federal Bailiff Service and the military police of the Ministry of Defense of Russia, held the second stage of the interstate operational-preventive campaign “Rozysk” (IOPC “Rozysk” (Search)).

During the campaign, police officers found 1,610 missing persons. 2,943 suspects announced wanted for committing criminal acts were detained, including 448 suspects detained for committing grave and especially grave crimes. Among the identified persons, 943 were wanted for unlawful acts against property, 207 - in the field of drug trafficking, 175 - economic orientation, 75 - against the person, six more - for crimes against public security.

Thus, officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Ingushetia, together with colleagues from the Tyumen Region, detained a suspect in the commission of two murders: in 2001 in the Chelyabinsk Region and in 2002 in the Republic of Ingushetia.

In addition, 212 persons wanted by Ministries of Internal Affairs (Police) of the CIS member states were detained in Russia. Of these, 84 have been detained by the internal affairs bodies of the Republic of Belarus, 43 - of the Republic of Armenia, 22 - of the Republic of Moldova, 15 - of the Republic of Tajikistan, 14 - of the Republic of Kazakhstan, 12 - of the Republic of Uzbekistan, 10 - of the Kyrgyz Republic, 3 - of the Republic of Azerbaijan, another 9 by the internal affairs bodies of Ukraine, Romania, Hungary, Georgia and the Czech Republic.

For example, officers of the Center for Countering Extremism and the Division for the Sverdlovsk Region of the MIA of Russia NCB of Interpol detained a citizen who had been announced wanted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan on suspicion of public calls to extremist activities.

Also, within the framework of the IOPC “Rozysk” on the territory of the CIS member countries, 108 people wanted by law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation were identified,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.