“Officers of the MIA of Russia GA in the Volgograd Region, together with colleagues from the Kostroma and Ulyanovsk regions, solved a series of thefts of large amounts by fraud. The suspect turned to be a prisoner serving a sentence in a correctional institution in the city of Ulyanovsk.

It was preliminarily established that the criminal scheme was developed by the man convicted of robbery and crimes against sexual integrity. He registered on dating sites and with the use of false information entered into trust of women from different regions of Russia.

The offender introduced himself as a co-founder of a bank or a wealthy businessman. In the process of communication, he informed his new friends about problems with the withdrawal of money from accounts and offered to temporarily transfer two million US dollars to them. As evidence, the prisoner sent a fake screenshot of his smartphone, on which an account for the specified amount was opened in the banking application.

For the FX transfer operation, the man asked to send him personal data, including photos of existing bank cards and passports. Using this information, he entered the mobile applications of banks and got issued large loans to the names of the victims. In addition, the suspect urged the women to pay significant sums as a commission for the banking operation. The defendant transferred the stolen money to accounts of his relatives and friends.

Currently, four episodes of fraudulent actions are known to the police, the damage from which exceeded two million rubles.

Investigator of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the Volgograd Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of offenses stipulated by Article 158 and Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code. The Police in cooperation with officers of the Rosgvardia conducted searches of homes of the citizens whose accounts had been used to cash out criminal proceeds. Funds in the amount of one million rubles, bank cards, communication means and other items of evidentiary value were seized.

Investigators, as well as operational officers of the police and the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia, organized measures to establish all episodes of the illegal activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.