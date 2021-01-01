“The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region have completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against a citizen of one of the neighboring countries. He is charged of committing a crime under part 3 of Article 30 and part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, as well as 18 crimes under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Krasnoselsky District Court of St. Petersburg for consideration on the merits.

According to investigators, the offender, together with accomplices, called citizens, mainly elderly ones, using the technology of number substitution. They introduced themselves as bank employees and reported attempts of unauthorized transactions on the customers’ current accounts. Under the guise of ensuring the safety of funds, the scams forced people to transfer their savings to accounts under their control.

After that, the stolen funds were remotely transferred to other bank cards, and later cashed out.

According to the investigation, the total damage caused to 18 victims amounts to about 4.5 million rubles.

In May 2020, police officers detained the alleged organizer of the fraudulent scheme. During the search in his apartment on Kolomyazhsky Prospekt in St. Petersburg, more than 250 plastic bank cards, 1,250 SIM cards of various mobile operators, 50 cell phones and 10 computers were found and seized.

The police also established the identities of two more members of the group - natives of the cities of St. Petersburg and Tula, who are currently announced wanted. Operational-search measures and investigative actions aimed at establishing the remaining participants in illegal acts are continued,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.