On September 14, a resident of Novosibirsk applied to the Department for Migration Issues of the MIA of Russia GA for the Novosibirsk Region for a residence permit for her elderly mother- a citizen of the Republic of Kazakhstan, a native of the Altai Territory of the RSFSR.

In March 2021, Iya Sergeevna turned 90 years old.

Noting the advanced age of the applicant, Migration officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the Novosibirsk Region decided to promptly prepare the document and hand it over to her at the place of residence.

After the death of her husband in 1999, Iya Sergeevna moved to Ust-Kamenogorsk, where she worked as a kindergarten teacher until retirement. She has 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. In 2021, her children decided to move their mother to the youngest daughter in their homeland in Novosibirsk.

The applicant thanked the police for their assistance in preparing the documents and for the attention that was so important to the elderly woman.

The presence of a formalized legal status will allow to fully realize the right to medical care, social and pension insurance.