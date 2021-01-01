Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Otradnensky District completed the investigation of a criminal case instituted against a 32-year-old resident the city of Armavir on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal logging of forest plantations”.

According to the investigation, the defendant, having found an overgrown and abandoned old road adjacent to the field rented by him in the vicinity of the village of Nadezhnaya, during its clearing for the passage of machines, in the absence of permits, cut down trees of hornbeam, beech and oak. The total area of illegally cut wood was 840 square meters. The man took the sawn trees to a vacant lot and burned them. The total amount of damage resulting from the unlawful actions exceeded half a million rubles.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct was chosen for the defendant.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to court for consideration on the merits. The sanctions of the incriminated part of the article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to seven years.