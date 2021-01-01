“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Volgograd Region detained two local residents on suspicion of committing a series of telephone frauds.

It was preliminarily established that one of the offenders called employees of fitness centers located on the territory of several regions of Russia, and introduced himself as their head. Then he demanded to urgently transfer to him all the cash available in the cash desks and sent a courier service employee, who, having received the money, transferred it to the accounts indicated to him.

Another defendant cashed out the money, which were subsequently divided by the accomplices among themselves.

According to available information, the accomplices managed to deceive employees of thirteen sports organizations located in the Omsk, Arkhangelsk, Vologda, Irkutsk regions, the Republic of Chuvashia, the Khanty-Mansy Autonomous District - Ugra and the Krasnoyarsk Territory.

Both suspects were detained by operatives with the participation of the Rosgvardia in the Krasnooktyabrsky District of Volgograd when they received money from a fitness club immediately after implementing again their criminal scheme.

A criminal case was instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code. During the search, mobile phones, bank and SIM cards, and other items of evidentiary value were seized. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.