The Investigation Unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Stavropol Territory completed the investigation of a criminal case instituted on the grounds of offenses stipulated by Article 158 and Article 162 of the RF Criminal Code.

Seven residents of the Krasnodar Territory are accused of committing seven thefts and robberies. They were detained by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the regional GA supported by the Rosgvardia.

According to investigators, one of the defendants had created an organized group, in which he involved six accomplices. The offenders acted according to a developed plan in line with the distributed roles. The organizer was looking for stores selling jewelry in the Tambov and Volgograd regions, the Krasnodar Territory, as well as in the cities of Mineralnye Vody, Zheleznovodsk and Novoalexandrovsk of the Stavropol Territory. At night, the accomplices, using various devices, opened locks on doors or windows and entered the premises from where gold items were stolen. At the same time, one of them remained on the street to monitor the situation and, if necessary, warn the accomplices

In the village of Komarichi, Bryansk Region, a robbery attack was committed. The jewelry store, which attracted the attention of accomplices, during the period of quarantine restrictions opened only for the issuance of orders. The offenders agreed to buy a ring and waited for an employee of the shopping facility to open the doors to them. Threatening the seller with a knife, they tied his hands with a plastic clamp, took the jewelry and fled.

The total damage exceeded 29 million rubles.

During the investigation, fingerprinting, traceological, commodity, genetic examinations and other necessary studies were carried out, as well as searches at the residence addresses of the defendants. Part of the stolen jewelry was seized and returned to rightful owners.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Court for consideration on the merits,” said the Spokesperson for the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.