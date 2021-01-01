“Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Internal Affairs Administration for the North-Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow suppressed the activities of a group, whose members were suspected of real estate fraud.

Operatives found that the offenders offered assistance in finding residential premises for rent. Information about the provision of such services they posted on free ads sites. Citizens called the phone numbers indicated in the advertisement and received an offer to come to the company's office located on Kozhevnicheskaya Street to sign a contract.

After making an advance payment, the accomplices transferred to the victims for further interaction the contacts of the “landlord”, who in fact did not own the living space and was a participant in the illegal scheme. The pseudo-owner of the housing agreed with citizens about the time of visiting the apartments, and then, under various pretexts, postponed the meetings. Subsequently, he completely stopped answering calls.

As a result of operative-search activities, the police identified all participants in the illegal activities and detained nine suspects. Two of them had previous convictions for similar crimes.

An investigator of the Internal Affairs Administration for the North-Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow instituted criminal cases on the grounds of offenses under part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code which have now been combined into one proceeding.

During searches at the places of residence and office premises of the suspects, mobile phones, laptops and various documents of evidentiary value for the criminal case were seized.

There are reasons to believe that as a result of fraud about 150 citizens suffered a total damage of more than two million rubles.

With respect to all of the suspects a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.