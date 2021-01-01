“Today, the court of the Kalininsky District of Ufa handed down the sentence to a 41-year-old resident of Ufa. A former employee of one of the banking institutions was accused of embezzling, on an especially large scale, the money entrusted to her.

As previously reported, in 2019, a representative of a bank made a statement to the police, that a shortage of 6.5 million rubles was found during the audit. As a result of operational-search measures, the police found that a bank cashier could be involved in committing the crime. According to investigators, the 39-year-old employee took money out of the organization during the month, and on the eve of the audit stole a million rubles.

During the investigation of the criminal case, investigators of the GA for Investigation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Bashkortostan established the woman's involvement in several crime episodes. The total amount of the damage caused exceeded 70 million rubles.

The defendant was sentenced by court to imprisonment for a term of 4 years and 6 months in a general regime penal colony. The verdict did not come into effect.

Currently, officers of the GA for Investigation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Republic of Bashkortostan are investigating a criminal case against her accomplice - the former manager of a bank branch, who is accused of committing theft, as well as legalizing criminal proceeds,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.