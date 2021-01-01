Officers of the MIA of Russia Linear Division for the Platov Airport identified a 29-year-old resident of the Rostov Region, suspected of knowingly using a forged medical document.

It was established that during the check-in for the flight, the woman presented to airline employees a certificate of PCR test for COVID-19, which raised doubts about its authenticity. When checking the medical document, the police found that the certificate was not in the general database of tested citizens, and the woman did not undergo laboratory tests for COVID-19.

Currently the Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Linear Division for the Platov Airport have instituted criminal proceedings against the suspect on the grounds of the crime under part 5 of Article 327 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Forgery, manufacture or trafficking of forged documents, state awards, stamps, seals or forms”.

The maximum penalty provided for by the sanctions of the incriminated part involves arrest for up to 6 months.