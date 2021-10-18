Today, an operational meeting was held in the MIA of Russia Collegium Hall during which the Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation - Chief of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Lieutenant-General of the Justice Sergey Lebedev summed up the results of preliminary investigation bodies for 9 months of 2021. The Department Chief assessed the results of the investigative units’ work and outlined priority areas for the coming period.

The event was attended by the leadership of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, and - in the mode of video conferencing - the chiefs of the preliminary investigation bodies of the regional level, transport units, as well as the investigative unit of the MIA of Russia GA for the North Caucasus Federal District.

When opening the meeting, Sergey Lebedev introduced to the personnel the new Deputy Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow - the Chief of the GA for Investigation, Colonel of the Justice Viktor Gorodkov. The decree on his appointment to the position was signed by the President of the Russian Federation on October 18, 2021.

The Deputy-Minister noted that over the years of service in the internal affairs bodies, Viktor Gorodkov has passed a long way of professional development and accumulated significant practical experience that would allow him to optimize the available resources to improve the work of the investigative unit entrusted to him.

Sergey Lebedev wished the new Deputy Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow - the Chief of the GA for Investigation success in his official activities and expressed confidence that the existing potential would be used to the maximum by him to perform the tasks facing today the largest investigative unit in the country.

Summing up the work of the preliminary investigation bodies in the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, the Deputy-Minister noted that in the first nine months of this year it became possible to maintain the positive dynamics that had started forming last year in the main areas of activity.

The effectiveness of the preliminary investigation has improved: more than 200,000 criminal cases against almost 232,000 defendants have been sent to court with an indictment.

Investigators of the internal affairs bodies investigated more than 300 thousand crimes, of which 25 thousand were of economic character, including almost four thousand illegal acts in the financial and credit sphere, more than three thousand facts of embezzlement of budget funds, 4.5 thousand crimes of corruption nature.

Sergey Lebedev stressed that the number of solved crimes related to the participation of citizens in shared construction had almost doubled; solved encroachments related to the use of information and telecommunication technologies had grown one and a half times, solved crimes committed by organized groups or criminal communities - by a quarter.

It was noted that for 9 months of 2021, the investigators of the internal affairs bodies provided for the compensation for damage from crimes investigated by them in the amount of about 91.5 billion rubles.

The Deputy-Minister thanked the leadership and personnel of the investigative units for their active work, noting the success in the organization of the preliminary investigation bodies activities in a number of Russian regions. In positive terms, he described the results of the work of the investigative units of the Republic of Altai, Moscow, Orenburg and a number of other regions.

During the meeting, a report on the results of activities of the MIA of Russia preliminary investigation bodies for 9 months of 2021 was made by the Deputy Chief of the MIA of Russia Investigative Department, Major-General of the Justice Aleksandr Vokhmyanin. He dwelled on the main indicators of the investigative units work over the past period and on the fulfillment of the tasks set by the leadership of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

Then, in the video conferencing mode, the Chiefs of the preliminary investigation bodies reported on the results of official activities in certain areas, as well as on the measures taken to eliminate shortcomings in the work.

At the end of the meeting, Sergey Lebedev outlined the current areas of work of the investigative units for the coming period of 2021. He noted that the fast, high-quality investigation of criminal cases in strict accordance with the requirements of the law was unchanged and remained a priority. “It is necessary to increase the effectiveness of procedural activities, focusing on improving the quality and strengthening of the rule of law at all stages of the preliminary investigation: from the initiation of a criminal case to the indictment and referral of the case to the prosecutor,” the Deputy-Minister said.

The Chief of the Department drew special attention of investigators to the organization of work on solving “non-obvious” crimes and crimes in the field of information and telecommunication technologies, especially remote theft. He stressed that the solving and investigation of such an actively developing type of crime needed high-quality methodological support with simultaneous careful departmental control at all levels.

According to Sergey Lebedev, a more attentive approach is also required to issues of forming the staff of investigative units, the organization of work on moral and psychological support of officers and the protection of the business reputation of the preliminary investigation bodies. The Deputy-Minister demanded from chiefs of investigative units pay special attention to the issues of discipline and legality in the activities of subordinate employees.