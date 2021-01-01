From 20 to 23 October, the capital of the Republic of Korea, Seoul, hosts the International Police Summit “The New Normal and the Future of Global Police Cooperation to Counter New Threats”.

The event is organized by the National Police Agency of the Republic of Korea. Its purpose is to ensure the world security in modern conditions, for which an exchange of views, experience and best practices among the heads of police departments of various states is organized.

Today, at the opening ceremony, State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Zubov presented a video address to the participants of the International Police Summit. On behalf of the Ministry, he welcomed the organizers and participants of the meeting, noting that the Russian side is ready to take an active part in the discussion of all the proposed topics and the development of mutually acceptable joint solutions.

“In the period of qualitative changes in the criminal environment, primarily the widespread use by criminals of the most advanced scientific and technological achievements, especially in the cybersphere, this threat can only be fended off by joint efforts,” Igor Zubov said.

At the same time, the State Secretary – Deputy Minister stressed the special importance of developing and adopting the Universal Convention on Combating the Use of Information and Communication Technologies for Criminal Purposes under the auspices of the United Nations.