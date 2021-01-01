“Representatives of the law enforcement authorities of Croatia handed over to their Russian colleagues Dmitry Osinin, accused of attempted fraud on an especially large scale.

According to available information, in June 2019, the defendant as part of a group of persons, having information about the criminal case instituted against the leaders of the Lipetsk pipe company, under the pretext of releasing them from criminal prosecution, tried to seize money in the amount of more than 200 million rubles, as well as part of the company's property.

Investigation Division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Lipetsk Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 30, part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

In order to locate the offender and detain him, he was declared wanted by Interpol. Osinin was detained in Croatia.

The extradition took place,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.