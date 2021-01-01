“Officers of the Center for Countering Extremism of the MIA of Russia GA for the Samara Region seized from illegal trafficking an arsenal of arms and ammunition that were illegally stored in the regional center.

During the operational-search activities, the police received information that in a garage cooperative on the outskirts of Samara there could be stored items prohibited for free circulation. An inspection showed that one of the garages was used as an arms and ammunition depot.

Police and Rosgvardia officers found and seized an artisanal carbine, a short-gun, three pistols, a device for silent shooting, 44 grenades, loaded magazines for a Kalashnikov assault rifle, mortar shells and cartridges of various calibers.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Investigation Administration for the city of Samara instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 222.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. The origin of the arsenal and possible accomplices in the illegal activities are being established,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.