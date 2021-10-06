Officers of the Center for Countering Extremism of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Karachay-Cherkess Republic, together with the republican FSB Department, with the power support of the Rosgvardia officers, suppressed the activities of a cell of the international religious extremist organization At-Takfir Wal-Hijra, whose activities had been recognized as extremist and banned in the territory of the Russian Federation by the decision of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation of September 15, 2010.

During the implementation of operational materials, 5 members of the extremist organization, residents of Karachay-Cherkessia, have been detained.

It was established that these persons in the period from 2018 to the present time got united on the basis of the ideology of the international religious extremist association “Al-Takfir Wal-Hijra”, being aware of the ban on its activities in the territory of the Russian Federation, took part in the functioning of the cell of this organization in the territory of the Nogaisky District of the Karachay-Cherkess Republic.

Members of the criminal group spread the ideas of radical Islam, under threat of reprisals, attempted to remove officials of municipal authorities from their posts and hatched intentions to create a state with a Sharia form of government in the North Caucasus region.

During the inspection of households of the extremist organization members, firearms and cold arms, ammunition, religious literature of extremist nature was found and seized.

On this fact, the investigative bodies of the FSB of Russia Department in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic instituted criminal cases on the grounds of corpus delicti under part 2 of Article 282.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (organization of the activities of an extremist organization) and part 1 of Article 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, transfer or carrying of arms, main parts of firearms, ammunition).

Taking to custody was determined as the preventive measure for all the detainees. Further operational-search measures and investigative actions are being carried out to identify other participants and accomplices of the extremist organization, as well as to identify and document all the facts of their illegal activities.