The investigation established that in April of this year, a 36-year-old resident of the Kachugsky District, while on the territory of the Anginsky District Forestry, belonging to the category of spawning forest belts, in the absence of appropriate documents, committed illegal felling of trees for the construction of a house.

Police officers seized the tractor, which was subsequently arrested. In addition, a chainsaw, an assortment of forest species of larch, cedar and spruce are attached as material evidence.

The volume of cut down forest stands exceeded 80 cubic meters. According to expert assessment, the damage caused to the forest fund of the Russian Federation exceeded 1.2 million rubles.

Investigators of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Kachugsky” instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal felling of forest stands”. The sanction of the article provides for a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 7 years. With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.