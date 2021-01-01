Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Novorossiysk completed the investigation of a criminal case instituted against 34-year-old local residents on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

According to the investigation, the defendant misled the victims, from whom he had borrowed various amounts of money from 750 thousand to 35 million rubles. When receiving another loan, the man promised to return the money with interest against a receipt. However, the offender did not fulfill his obligations, disposing of the loans at his discretion.

It was established that the defendant lost 15 million rubles on bets in bookmaking offices.

As a result of those illegal actions of the offender, five victims suffered in total a damage of about 50 million rubles.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct has been chosen for the offender.

As a result of a set of measures taken by investigators and the police, a part of the stolen funds was returned to the victims.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to court for consideration on the merits. Sanctions of the incriminated part of the article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to ten years.