“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Combating Extremism, in cooperation with the border service of the FSB of Russia, revealed and suppressed the unlawful activities of organizing the migration.

It was preliminarily established that in February 2021, a 61-year-old resident of the capital, in violation of the requirements of the Ordinance of the Government of the Russian Federation, introduced with the aim of preventing the spread of coronavirus infection, got issued in one of the private medical centers of the city of Moscow a fictitious invitation for treatment in Russia for a citizen of one of the Central Asian countries. For his services, the offender received a remuneration in the amount of 15 thousand rubles.

Later, using a forged document, the foreigner illegally crossed the state border of the Russian Federation. There is reason to believe that the suspect and employees of this clinic may be involved in other similar unlawful acts.

On the basis of the collected materials, the investigative unit of the FSB of Russia Department for Moscow and the Moscow Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 322.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As part of the operational support of the criminal investigation, the police and officers of the FSB of Russia, with the power support of the Rosgvardia, conducted ten searches. Blank forms of various documents, migration cards, passports of foreign citizens with signs of forgery, impressions of stamps of crossing the state border of the Russian Federation were also found. Equipment for the manufacture of forged documents, dyes, mobile phones, unregistered SIM cards and data carriers were also found.

The suspect, along with six alleged accomplices, were detained. With regard to him a preventive measure in the form of recognizance of non-exit and for the rest - in the form of an obligation to appear were selected.

In addition, 43 foreign citizens were brought to the territorial police divisions. In respect of illegal migrants, 22 administrative protocols have been drawn up for committing offenses under Article 18.8 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation. They were sentenced to a fine with administrative expulsion from the Russian Federation,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.