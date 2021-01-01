“In the Tomsk Region, criminal investigation operatives detained a 26-year-old young man on suspicion of fraud committed on an especially large scale.

A local resident made a statement to the police that her work assistant borrowed money from her, under various pretexts, and then stopped communicating. The total damage caused to the woman exceeded 1.8 million rubles.

In the course of the activities carried out, the police found out that the applicant's assistant had transferred the borrowed money to the man who had introduced himself as a law enforcement officer. The pseudo-policeman told him that the woman, whom the young man was helping, was allegedly engaged in illegal financial activities. To avoid criminal liability for assisting her, a large amount of money was requested from the assistant. At the same time, he had to keep secret the information that had become known to him and break all contacts with his friend.

As a result of operational-search measures, the pseudo police officer was detained. A certificate of a police officer with signs of forgery, special means, objects similar to signal, pneumatic and hollowed pistols, and ammunition to them, as well as more than 500 thousand rubles were seized from him.

Investigation Unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Leninsky District of Tomsk instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

Currently, steps are being taken to establish all possible accomplices and all the facts of the detainee’s unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.