“Officers of the traffic police of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division of “Sarajevsky” in the Ryazan Region, Senior Lieutenant of the Police Pavel Khudyakov and Senior Lieutenant of the Police Aleksandr Zlobin rescued a disabled woman from a burning apartment-building.

While on a patrol route in the urban-type settlement of Sarai, the police officers saw thick smoke over one of the houses on Gorky Street. They immediately reported the fire to emergency services and rushed to the aid of residents.

In the garage next to the burning building, officers of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate found the owner of the house. The man did not suspect anything about the fire. He reported that his seriously ill wife remained in the house.

Without hesitation for even a minute, the police rushed inside. In the first attempt it turned impossible to find the woman - thick clouds of acrid smoke filled almost the entire premises. Police took turns trying to find the hostess. Having entered the burning house another time, Senior Lieutenant of the Police Pavel Khudyakov saw the pensioner on the floor near the bed. He carried her out into the street in his arms and handed over to the medical team who had arrived at the place,” said the MIA of Russia official representative Irina Volk.