Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Izhmorsky municipal district completed the investigation of a criminal case, instituted against a 42-year-old local resident of Urban-type settlement of Yaya, the former director of one of the management companies. She was charged with committing a crime stipulated by part 4 of Art. 160 of the Russian Criminal Code “Misappropriation or Embezzlement”.

In the spring of 2020, during the operational-search activities, officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region established the involvement of the director of a management company, which was engaged in servicing apartment buildings in the Izhmorsky and Yaysky districts, in the theft of funds. A criminal investigation into the fact was instituted.

The investigation established that the management company, within the framework of concluded contracts with the resource-supplying organization, accepted money from residents as payment for housing and utilities. However, for almost two years, the defendant stole part of the money received. She got issued a corporate bank card tied to the company's account and paid with it for purchases in various retail outlets and gas stations. In addition, she cashed out and spent various amounts. Using this scheme, the defendant stole a total of about 2.4 million rubles.

At the moment the criminal case has been sent to the court. The sanction of the Article of the indictment stipulates a punishment of up to 10 years in prison.