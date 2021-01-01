The investigative unit of the Investigation Department of the Internal Affairs Administration for the city of Sochi completed the investigation of a criminal case instituted against two visitors from a neighboring republic aged 54 and 60, a 48-year-old resident of the Krasnodar Territory and a 55-year-old native of the Lipetsk Region, on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 200.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, the defendants, acting as part of an organized group, being conductors of a passenger train, illegally moved across the Customs Border of the Eurasian Economic Union from the territory of a neighboring republic to the Russian Federation about 25 thousand packs of cigarettes worth in total about 2.5 million rubles, hiding the smuggled goods in the cavity above the ceiling panel of vestibules. The activities of the offenders were suppressed by officers of the FSB of Russia Department in the Krasnodar Territory together with investigators of the Internal Affairs Administration for the city of Sochi

For the period of the preliminary investigation, with regard to two of the suspects the court selected a prevention measure in the form of placement to custody two others were on recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to court for consideration on the merits. Sanctions of the incriminated part of the article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to twelve years.