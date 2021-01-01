The duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Gelendzhik received a statement of theft from a local woman. The woman explained to the police that money in the amount of about 200,000 rubles disappeared from her bank card account.

As a result of operative-search activities involving the use of special technical means, criminal investigation officers have established the identity and whereabouts of the offender. The 23-year-old resident of Krymsk was detained by law-enforcers at his place of work in the village of Kabardinka and delivered to the police division for further investigation.

It was established that the suspect worked together with the applicant, had access to her bank card and knew the password from the mobile application, with the help of which he transferred funds from the victim's account to his own account. The total damage amounted to about 200,000 rubles.

Currently the Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Gelendzhik have instituted criminal proceedings against the suspect on the grounds of the crime under part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”. The sanctions of the indicated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to six years. For the period of the preliminary investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the detainee.